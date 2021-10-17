YARMOUTH – John Edward Knowles M.D., 89, of Yarmouth and Newry, passed away peacefully Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021 surrounded by his children and loving wife, Ann. He was born in Andover, Mass. Dec. 13, 1932 – the youngest of four children born to Edith McDonald (King City, Ontario) and Albert Edward Knowles (Toronto).

He attended University of Maine at Orono, which provided some of the most meaningful memories and lifelong friends. It was there that he met his loving wife, Ann Dingwell (Dry Mills). They would go on to raise four children and their love only strengthened throughout their 64 years of marriage. After graduation, he continued on to Tufts University Medical School. From there, he went on to serve in the U.S. Navy in Bethesda, Md. After specializing in ENT surgery in Boston at Mass Eye and Ear Infirmary, he established private practice in Portland and served the people of Maine for the next 48 years.

John was a very kind, compassionate and conscientious doctor as well as a devoted family man and friend. His humble nature engendered an appreciation for people from all walks of life. He was a passionate skier, woodworker, and sailor. Motivated by a sincere belief in serving his community, John was active in the First Parish Church of Yarmouth and as Chief of Otolaryngology at Mercy Hospital in Portland where he served on the board of trustees for many years. The board of trustees at both Waynflete School and Gould Academy benefited from his service and devotion to strengthening educational institutions.

John is survived by his loving wife and their four children, John and his wife Susie, Jim and his wife Marianne, Laurie, and Andrew. He leaves behind six beloved grandchildren, Julia, Peter, Katie, Sarah, Hunter, and John.

The family wishes to sincerely thank First Parish Church and Coastal Manor Nursing Home of Yarmouth and the brothers of Sigma Chi for their emotional support, compassion and respectful care. This helped make his final years comfortable fulfilling and dignified. A graveside service will be held at a future date.

To share fond memories and offer condolences please visit http://www.lindquistfuneralhome.com to view John’s online memorial.

In lieu of flower, please donate to University of Maine in memory of John.

University of Maine Foundation

Buchanan Alumni House

Two Alumni Place

Orono, ME 04469-5792

