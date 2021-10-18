SCARBOROUGH – James Joseph Ryan, 79 passed away at home on Monday, October 11, 2021 after complications from illness. He was born September 8, 1942 in Portland, the son of Frederick J. and Margaret A. (Olmstead) Ryan.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by two brothers, Barry and George Ryan. Surviving in addition to his wife Dorothy are his sons John P. Ryan of Eustis, Fla. and Peter J. Ryan of So. Portland; two grandchildren, Chelsie Ryan of Orlando, Fla. and Zachary Ryan of Limington, and their respective mothers Melissa Doughty and Christine Amato who remain close to the family; as well as his younger brother Timothy J. Ryan; and many nieces and nephews.

A service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 20 at Scarborough Free Baptist Church, 55 Mussey Road, Scarborough. A reception and light lunch will take place immediately afterwards at the church.

Flowers can be sent to the church to arrive between 1 and 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct 19. Deliveries will be accepted at the rear door. Condolences can be mailed to Dotty Ryan at 7 Skyline Street, Scarborough, ME 0 4074.

John and Peter Ryan want to express that they loved their father very much. Tim Ryan wants to express his appreciation of his brother’s strength. He will be missed.

The family would like to thank all of those who have been there to help whenever it was needed including hospice and hospital staff, friends, neighbors, family, and the congregation.

Jim will be buried at Brooklawn Memorial Park, 2002 Congress Street, Portland, ME at a future date.

Those who wish to make gifts in remembrance of Jim may do so to either So. Maine Hospice, 390 US Route 1, Scarborough, ME 04074 or to the Scarborough Free Baptist Church.

