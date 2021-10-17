WEST BALDWIN – Margaret Ann Wright, 63, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on Oct. 14, 2021.

She was born in Portland on May 21, 1958, a daughter of the late Charles and Margaret (Upham) Barton.

During her working years, she was employed as letter carrier with the U.S. Postal Service primarily in the Sanford area. Through retirement she spent her time as a caregiver for her family

Margaret was a crafty person excelled in sewing, craft making, gardening various holistic arts and spending time with her dog, Dakota.

Margaret is predeceased by an infant daughter, Kristie; and a granddaughter, Andrea.

She is survived by her children Janelle Crandall and her husband Mike of West Baldwin, Joseph Wright and his wife Melissa of Gorham, and Kenneth Wright of Hiram; siblings Andrew Upham, Kevin Barton, Susan Barton, Arthur Barton, Marie Ladd, and Theresa Ladd; and grandchildren Benjamin, Nicholas, Delilah, Ramsey, Charlotte, Nathaniel, and Curtis.

A graveside service will be held at Dow’s Corner Cemetery, Cape Road, Standish on Saturday Oct. 23 at 10 a.m. Fr. Kevin Upham will officiate.

Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Poitras, Neal and York Funeral Home website, http://www.mainefuneral.com

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to

Catholic Charities of Maine,

P.O. Box 10660,

Portland, ME 04104.

