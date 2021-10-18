RICHMOND — Katie Johnson, Lila Viselli , Breonna Dufresne and Alana Hixon each scored two goals to lead Richmond past Vinalhaven 10-0 in girls soccer action Monday.

Anya Lazerera and Abby Harrington added a goal apiece for the Bobcats (9-5-0).

Becca Osgood stopped 10 shots for Vinalhaven (2-10-0).

BOYS SOCCER

RICHMOND 9, VINALHAVEN 0: Nine different players scored as the Bobcats rolled to the Class D South victory in Richmond.

Zander Steele scored a goal and had two assists to help lead the way for Richmond (10-4-0).

Cole Alexander, Max Viselli, Ben Fournier, Brady Alexander, Wyatt Cassidy, Connor Vashon and Chance Taylor also scored for the Bobcats.

Sam Westworth had 15 saves for the Vikings (3-10-0).

