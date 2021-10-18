RICHMOND — Katie Johnson, Lila Viselli , Breonna Dufresne and Alana Hixon each scored two goals to lead Richmond past Vinalhaven 10-0 in girls soccer action Monday.
Anya Lazerera and Abby Harrington added a goal apiece for the Bobcats (9-5-0).
Becca Osgood stopped 10 shots for Vinalhaven (2-10-0).
BOYS SOCCER
RICHMOND 9, VINALHAVEN 0: Nine different players scored as the Bobcats rolled to the Class D South victory in Richmond.
Zander Steele scored a goal and had two assists to help lead the way for Richmond (10-4-0).
Cole Alexander, Max Viselli, Ben Fournier, Brady Alexander, Wyatt Cassidy, Connor Vashon and Chance Taylor also scored for the Bobcats.
Sam Westworth had 15 saves for the Vikings (3-10-0).
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Local & State
Set of throwing knives confiscated from passenger at Portland jetport
-
Nation & World
Vaccines, masks? Japan puzzling over sudden virus success
-
Local & State
Football: Big plays lead Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale to big win over Freeport
-
Sports
Dodgers are down 0-2 in NLCS, but have dominated the Braves in Los Angeles
-
Nation & World
D.C. suspends most of its Metro trains over safety issue