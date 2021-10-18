WINDHAM — Sam Glicos scored three goals as Windham shut out Bonny Eagle 3-0 in boys’ soccer on Monday.

Glicos’ first goal came unassisted in the 18th minute for the Eagles (12-1). He scored again five minutes later and added his third on a header from a Zach Skvorak cross into the box.

Goalkeeper Colby Connolly had two saves.

Maximus Koons turned away five shots for the Scots (4-7-2).

CHOP POINT 3, GREATER PORTLAND CHRISTIAN 1: Amelia Olson scored twice as the Cubs (3-0) topped the Lions (1-9) in South Portland.

Josie Harrington also scored for Chop Point, with Matthew Wright making five saves in goal.

Kaden Patterson scored on a penalty kick for GPC and Tyler Wilson had seven saves.

CHEVERUS 5, WESTBROOK 1: James Baur scored three goals as the Stags (5-6-2) beat the Blue Blazes (1-12) in Westbrook.

Carter Hoglund and Nicki Mason also scored for Cheverus. Lucas Soutugo made nine saves in goal.

Paddy Walsh scored for Westbrook and Jason McCarthy made 11 saves.

KENNEBUNK 5, MASSABESIC 0: Ian MacDonald’s two second-half goals put the game out of reach as the Rams (4-7-2 )topped the Mustangs (0-14) in Waterboro.

Connor Keefe, Matthew Durcan and Andrew Palmeri each scored once in the first half for Kennebunk.

SCARBOROUGH 4, SANFORD 0: The Red Storm (11-2) scored three goals in the first half to beat the Spartans (2-8-1) in Sanford.

Dillon MacLeod opened the scoring with a 15th-minute goal. Will Fallona followed up in the 35th minute and Noah Batoosingh added another less than a minute later.

Dylan Labonte scored in the second half.

Sanford goalkeeper Justin Gould made 23 saves.

FOOTBALL

WINTHROP/MONMOUTH/HALL-DALE 40, FREEPORT 14: The Ramblers (5-0) used big plays throughout the game to top the visiting Falcons (4-2) in a game at that was moved back from Friday night due to a power outage caused by a car accident.

Winthrop quarterback Andrew Foster threw for 201 yards and two touchdowns and Logan Baird ran 20 times for 112 yards and a score, and also caught a 52-yard TD pass.

Jordan Knighton scored on a 10-yard run for Freeport, which also got a 1-yard TD run by quarterback Aidan Heath, who was 11 of 20 for 140 yards.

8-MAN FOOTBALL: No. 1 Telstar’s first-round playoff matchup in the eight-man Small School South division against No. 8 Traip Academy has been canceled after Traip formally withdrew from the contest.

Traip Athletic Director Michael Roberge cited myriad reasons for withdrawing.

“Injuries causing low numbers and age and experience of those able to play that may cause an unsafe situation,” Roberge said.

On Saturday, Telstar Coach Tim O’Connor said he talked with Traip Coach Eric Lane after the Rebels’ 52-0 victory over the Rangers in the regular season finale and had a feeling Traip (0-7) might withdraw. Telstar also beat Traip 62-6 in the season opener.

O’Connor said he will use the bye week to get Telstar (7-0) healthy and ready to play the following week in a South semifinal against the winner of No. 4 Old Orchard Beach and No. 5 Maranacook.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 6, POLAND 1: Emma West scored three goals as the Patriots (5-9) beat the Knights (1-13) at Poland.

THORNTON ACADEMY 8, BIDDEFORD 3: The Trojans (10-4) poured in five first-half goals beat the Tigers (5-9) in Biddeford.

Charlotte Belanger and Serra Rich each had two goals for TA. Madi Ayres, Macie Boucher, Mia-Claire Kezal and Sam Ney all scored once. Goalkeeper Ava Lomax made six saves.

Biddeford’s Kaelly O’Guinn scored twice and Ayla Clark scored her first varsity goal. Sarah Parks stopped 15 shots.

FIELD HOCKEY

GORHAM 5, WESTBROOK 1: Five players scored as the Rams (9-5) beat the Blue Blazes (3-11) at Westbrook.

Brooke Farquhar opened the scoring for Gorham in the first quarter, with Ellie Szostalo adding another before halftime. Alyvia Caruso, Camryn Caruso and Hannah Bickford each scored in the second half.

FALMOUTH 7, SOUTH PORTLAND 0: Chloe Bush had three goals and two assists as the Navigators (9-4) beat the Red Riots (0-14) at Falmouth.

Mallory Roy scored twice and Charlize Kelly and Anna Turgeon each had one goal.

South Portland goalie Emily Keefe made 15 saves.

Drew Bonifant of the Kennebec Journal contributed to this report. Adam Robinson of the Sun Journal contributed to this report.

