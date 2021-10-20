The Scarborough Board of Education has appointed Brem Stoner, assistant principal at Wentworth School, as the interim principal at Pleasant Hill Primary School.

Stoner will replace former Pleasant Hill Principal Jessica Steele, who resigned to become principal of a Westbrook elementary school.

Until Stoner can fully transition to Pleasant Hill, Joanne Sizemore will continue as acting principal at the school.

