South Portland voters be asked Nov. 2 to approve a $4.5 million bond to acquire land to create open spaces for public access, recreation and conservation.

Passage of the Open Space Bond, supported by the city’s Open Space Acquisition Committee and the South Portland Land Trust, would cost the owner of a $325,000 home in the city less than $17 a year over 20 years, according the committee.

Some of those funds will also go toward maintaining, managing and improving any land that is acquired.

The bond is needed, the committee says, for recreation purposes and environmental sustainability, the committee says. Keeping coastal lands undeveloped and protecting forests also can mitigate the effects of climate change, the committee says.

Voting day is Nov. 2. Polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: