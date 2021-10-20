Cape Elizabeth
Information on remote access and calendar of televised meetings at capeelizabeth.com.
Tues. 10/26 7:30 a.m. Sub Finance Committee
Tues. 10/26 6:30 p.m. School Board Special Meeting/Workshop High School
Wed. 10/27 7 p.m. Town Council Workshop
Thur. 10/28 6:30 p.m. School Board Building Oversight Committee
Scarborough
Check scarboroughmaine.org for information on remote access. Videos streams at sctv.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.
Tues. 10/26 9 a.m. Senior Advisory Committee
Tues. 10/26 6 p.m. Transportation Committee
Wed. 10/27 8 a.m. Sustainability Committee
Wed. 10/27 4 p.m. Finance Committee Town Hall
Wed. 10/27 6 p.m. Housing Alliance
Thur. 10/28 6:30 p.m. Sanitary District
South Portland
Information on remote access, videos and links to livestreams at southportland.org.
Mon. 10/25 9 a.m. Transit Advisory Committee 929 Highland Ave.
Mon. 10/25 6 p.m. Board of Education Workshop High School
Tues. 10/26 5 p.m. Board of Harbor Commission Workshop
Tues. 10/26 6:30 p.m. City Council
Wed. 10/27 6 p.m. Housing Authority
Wed. 10/27 6:30 p.m. Planning Board
Thur. 10/28 10 a.m. Board of Health
Thur. 10/28 7 p.m. Human Rights Commission
All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.
-
