Cape Elizabeth

Information on remote access and calendar of televised meetings at capeelizabeth.com.

Tues.  10/26  7:30 a.m.  Sub Finance Committee

Tues.  10/26  6:30 p.m.  School Board Special Meeting/Workshop  High School

Wed.  10/27  7 p.m.  Town Council Workshop

Thur.  10/28  6:30 p.m.  School Board Building Oversight Committee

Scarborough

Check scarboroughmaine.org for information on remote access. Videos streams at sctv.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Tues.  10/26  9 a.m.  Senior Advisory Committee

Tues.  10/26  6 p.m.  Transportation Committee

Wed.  10/27  8 a.m.  Sustainability Committee

Wed.  10/27  4 p.m.  Finance Committee  Town Hall

Wed.  10/27  6 p.m.  Housing Alliance

Thur.  10/28  6:30 p.m.  Sanitary District

South Portland

Information on remote access, videos and links to livestreams at southportland.org.

Mon.  10/25  9 a.m.  Transit Advisory Committee  929 Highland Ave.

Mon.  10/25  6 p.m.  Board of Education Workshop  High School

Tues.  10/26  5 p.m.  Board of Harbor Commission Workshop

Tues.  10/26  6:30 p.m.  City Council

Wed.  10/27  6 p.m.  Housing Authority

Wed.  10/27  6:30 p.m.  Planning Board

Thur.  10/28  10 a.m.  Board of Health

Thur.  10/28  7 p.m.  Human Rights Commission

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

