Cape Elizabeth

Information on remote access and calendar of televised meetings at capeelizabeth.com.

Tues. 10/26 7:30 a.m. Sub Finance Committee

Tues. 10/26 6:30 p.m. School Board Special Meeting/Workshop High School

Wed. 10/27 7 p.m. Town Council Workshop

Thur. 10/28 6:30 p.m. School Board Building Oversight Committee

Scarborough

Check scarboroughmaine.org for information on remote access. Videos streams at sctv.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Tues. 10/26 9 a.m. Senior Advisory Committee

Tues. 10/26 6 p.m. Transportation Committee

Wed. 10/27 8 a.m. Sustainability Committee

Wed. 10/27 4 p.m. Finance Committee Town Hall

Wed. 10/27 6 p.m. Housing Alliance

Thur. 10/28 6:30 p.m. Sanitary District

South Portland

Information on remote access, videos and links to livestreams at southportland.org.

Mon. 10/25 9 a.m. Transit Advisory Committee 929 Highland Ave.

Mon. 10/25 6 p.m. Board of Education Workshop High School

Tues. 10/26 5 p.m. Board of Harbor Commission Workshop

Tues. 10/26 6:30 p.m. City Council

Wed. 10/27 6 p.m. Housing Authority

Wed. 10/27 6:30 p.m. Planning Board

Thur. 10/28 10 a.m. Board of Health

Thur. 10/28 7 p.m. Human Rights Commission

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

