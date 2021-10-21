Sales of existing single-family homes in Maine continued to drop in September, but prices still climbed.

Home sales fell by nearly 10 percent last month compared with September 2020, and prices rose by nearly 17 percent to a median of $320,000, Maine Listings reported.

According to the real estate service, 2,067 homes changed hands in Maine last month, down from 2,290 for the same month last year. But prices continued to climb, with the median sales price – meaning half of the homes sold went for more money and half for less – rising to $320,000 from $273,700 in September 2020.

The high demand and tight inventory means that many homes are selling quickly after they come on the market, said Aaron Bolster, broker/owner of Allied Real Estate in Skowhegan and president of the Maine Association of Realtors.

Bolster said there’s currently a little more than two month’s supply of homes on the market in Maine, well below the six-month supply that normally indicates a balanced market.

Even though sales dipped last month compared to a year earlier, Bolter said sales volume in the state remains above pre-pandemic levels. He said sales volume last month was 10.7 percent above that of September 2019, about six months before the pandemic hit the United States,

And, Bolster said, sales for the year to date are up 8.4 percent compared with the same period last year, and 11.9 percent higher than January through September of 2019.

Nationally, single-family home sales fell by 3.1 percent in September compared with the same month a year ago, while the median sales price rose by nearly 14 percent to $359,700, the National Association of Realtors said. Regionally, sales in the Northeast fell by 8.3 percent, and the median sales price rose by 9.2 percent to $387,200 last month compared with a year earlier.

