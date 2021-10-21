While casting their votes for the Nov. 2, election, one of the items that Saco residents will see on the ballot is a $50 million bond question to fully upgrade Saco’s Water Resource Recovery Facility.

Do you have questions about the proposed project? Then, join in on Tuesday, Oct. 6, at a Question & Answer Session to ask questions about the proposed Saco Water Resource Recovery Project and Bond Question #1. There will be two sessions.

“We look forward to answering your questions and want to help our residents be informed about this project” said Howard Carter, Water Resource Recovery director, about the upcoming Q&A sessions.

Sessions will be in-person and over Facebook Live at noon and again at 6:30 p.m. in the Saco City Hall Auditorium, Second Floor, 300 Main St. Submit questions in person and via Facebook Live during the Q&A event times. Questions can also be asked anytime by visiting the website at www.sacomaine.org/WRRD. The live-stream will be hosted at www.facebook.com/sacomaine.

To learn more about this project, visit the Saco Water Resource Recovery Department’s webpage at: www.sacomaine.org/WRRD.

