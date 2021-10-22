BRUNSWICK — The No. 11 Brewer field hockey team knew it needed to win the possession battle as well as capitalize on any scoring opportunities if it were going to upset No. 6 Brunswick in a Class A North prelim game Friday afternoon.

And the Witches did just that.

Sophomore Callie Moran converted a 2-on-0 breakaway with teammate Allie Flagg past Brunswick goalie Ahavah Burch late in the first overtime period to give the Witches 3-2 victory.

“We worked so hard for this moment,” said Moran after the game. (Allie) gave me a great pass and I knew what to do with it, I couldn’t have done it without her.”

The goal came with just under two minutes remaining in the first eight-minute overtime period.

“I told them they had to give me everything they had and empty their tanks today,” said Brewer head coach Jessica Russell. “They certainly did that. Here we are, and we’re excited to be moving on to the next round.”

Brewer will face No. 3 Oxford Hills in the regional quarterfinals. Brunswick finished 7-6-2.

Brewer got goals from Jaiden Williams in the second quarter which knotted things up at 1-1 at the time. Flagg gave the Witches a 2-1 lead in the first four minutes of the second half on a breakaway.

“What a hard-fought game that was,” said Brunswick coach Carrie Sullivan. “They had a few more opportunities and they took advantage of it.”

The Dragons struggled to score all season. It looked as though things were going to be different on Friday when Kelsey Sullivan scored in the first four minutes.

“It was very typical of us, we just couldn’t find a goal when we needed it,” said Carrie Sullivan. “With that being said, we came from behind and showed a lot of resilience today (Friday), I couldn’t have asked for anything more from my team.”

The Dragons tied the game and ultimately forced overtime in the fourth quarter when Kelsey Sullivan sent a pretty pass across the crease that Sara Coughlin tipped home past Witches’ goalie Emma Look.

Look finished with eight saves.

Ahavah Burch was sensational in the cage once again for the Dragons. She made two big saves, including a breakaway and a penalty shot in overtime by Williams. She finished with seven saves.

“We’ve been around Brunswick field hockey for a while, and I think this is the best team we’ve had,” said Carrie Sullivan. “We tasted it (success) this year, this program has come a long way because of all these players, it was a very successful season.”

