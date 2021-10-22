LISBON — Danny Levesque and Elijah Fullerton each turned in a hat trick to pace Lisbon past Boothbay/Wiscasset 8-0 in Class C South boys soccer preliminary round action Friday.
Hunter Brissette added two goals for Lisbon (13-2) while Sean Moore made two saves.
Boothbay/Wiscasset finishes the season 0-13.
PINE TREE 3, RANGELEY 0: Chuma Johnson, Benjamin Ndamakunda and Senis Belandria Contreras scored for the fifth-seeded Breakers (10-5) against the 12th-seeded Lakers (3-8-1) in a Class D South prelim in Freeport.
