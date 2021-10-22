Bruce W. Rogers 1952 – 2021 PHIPPSBURG – Bruce W. Rogers passed away on Oct. 14, 2021, looking at his two favorite things – his family surrounding him and the Maine coast outside his window. Maine was a big part of Bruce’s upbringing. He was the son of the late Marilyn and William Rogers and grandson of Walter Rogers. Both William and Walter were leaders in the Bath community where Bruce grew up. Bruce’s drive and creative spark led him to become an entrepreneur. In 1988, he launched Rogers Communications, an award-winning public relations firm. Eleven years later, he founded Wakefield, Mass.-based Virtual, Inc., a professional services firm that provides strategic advisory and execution services to technology consortia, standards groups and associations. Named three times to Inc. Magazine’s list of the 5,000 fastest-growing private companies, Virtual continues to grow and thrive and is a living tribute to Bruce’s vision. As a teenager, Bruce was a leader both in the classroom and on the playing fields. He was president of his Morse High School class, led the football and track teams, and continued to excel in athletics at Colby College. He held state records in discus and shotput and was an accomplished skier, swimmer, blackbelt, weightlifter and golfer. His keen mind stayed strong even during his fight with glioblastoma. He was a force to be reckoned with in Trivial Pursuit and could answer Jeopardy questions with ease. Bruce’s colleagues and family most remember his dry wit and humor, which stayed with him until he drew his last breath. In his later years, Bruce’s passion for skiing led him to settle in Park City, Utah, where he traded the cold and ice of his beloved Sugarloaf for the endless powder of Deer Valley. But Maine kept pulling him back – he was comforted to return to the familiar environs of Casco Bay as he battled cancer in his last days. Bruce is survived by his sons Brett of Boston and Jackson of Brooklyn, N.Y.; and his sister, Gayle (John) Hichborn, of Naples, Fla. and North Yarmouth. He is lovingly remembered by people all over the world who were proud to call him a friend. A Celebration of Bruce’s Life will be held on Monday, Nov. 15 at 12:30 p.m., at Saltwater Grille, 231 Front St., South Portland. Services will be streamed at http://www.virtualinc.com/brucerogers. Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High St., Bath. Condolences may be made online at http://www.Daiglefuneralhome.com . In lieu of flowers, please support the Rogers Family Glioblastoma Fund at Dana Farber Cancer Institute P.O. Box 849168 Boston, MA 02284 or http://www.danafarber . jimmyfund.org

