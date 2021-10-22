An emergency patient, an emergency medical technician and a pilot escaped serious injuries when their plane crashed as it tried to take off from the Vinalhaven airstrip on Friday evening.

The single-engine Cessna 207 crashed at about 5 p.m.

Vinalhaven Fire and EMS personnel and a Knox County Sheriff’s Office deputy were on the scene from having transported the patient and, along with bystanders, quickly assisted the two passengers and pilot.

Additional Fire/EMS personnel were requested and arrived shortly thereafter. The fire personnel secured the scene and minimized any leaks from the plane’s fuel tank. EMS personnel assessed the pilot and the Vinalhaven EMT involved in the crash and they were released with minor injuries.

Penobscot Island Air transported another medic from South Thomaston’s ambulance service to assist on the scene. By 7 p.m, they were able to transport the original patient and the medic to the Knox County Regional Airport in Owls Head, where the patient was then taken to a hospital.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing and no other details about the crash were available Friday night.

Vinalhaven Fire Chief Marc Candage, was on scene from the original EMS call.

“We are grateful that the patient, our crew member, and the pilot are OK following this accident,” Candage said. “At the end of the day, responding crew and bystanders acted quickly, we treated those involved, and we were able to see our patient get transported to definitive care.”

