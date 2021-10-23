YORK — Emily Rainforth scored twice and Chloe Bourque and Shea Haseltine each had a goal and an assist to help No. 5 York (10-4-1) beat No. 12 Morse (4-10-1) 7-1 in a Class B South prelim field hockey game Saturday.

York led 3-1 at halftime on goals by Tara Howe, Ella Boissoneault and Liz Buckley. Bourque scored directly off a corner kick in the second half, then set up Rainforth’s first goal with another corner kick.

