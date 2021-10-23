The University of Maine System has forbidden 217 students from attending in-person classes for failure to get vaccinated or receive an exemption, representing less than 1 percent of in-person students.

Out of the 25,606 students attending in-person classes at one of the University of Maine System’s campuses, the 217 who did not get immunized by the Oct. 15 deadline or receive an exemption make up 0.8 percent of students taking classes on campus. So 99.2 percent of campus students either got the vaccine or received an exemption on religious or medical grounds. An additional 505 students are online-only students.

Dan Demeritt, spokesman for the University of Maine System, said on Saturday that many of the 217 may have disenrolled from college, dropping out of school for a variety of reasons unrelated to vaccines, such as taking time out from school to work or to attend a different college.

Demeritt said students who wish to get their shots and return to campus can still do so.

“If a student will work with us to come into compliance and can successfully complete a semester, we will absolutely support them with that,” Demeritt said.

Of the exemptions granted, 692 were for religious reasons, 505 are remote-only students and 57 were given medical exemptions. Those who receive exemptions must submit to weekly testing if they are on campus.

“People are getting vaccinated and it’s awesome,” Demeritt said. “We’re safer because of it.”

On Friday, the University of Maine System reported 37 active cases of COVID-19 among more than 30,000 students, faculty and staff, including five new cases.

Related Headlines UMaine System working to bring hundreds of students into compliance with vaccine mandate

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: