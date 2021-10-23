The University of Maine System has forbidden 217 students from attending in-person classes for failure to get vaccinated or receive an exemption, representing less than 1 percent of in-person students.
Out of the 25,606 students attending in-person classes at one of the University of Maine System’s campuses, the 217 who did not get immunized by the Oct. 15 deadline or receive an exemption make up 0.8 percent of students taking classes on campus. So 99.2 percent of campus students either got the vaccine or received an exemption on religious or medical grounds. An additional 505 students are online-only students.
Dan Demeritt, spokesman for the University of Maine System, said on Saturday that many of the 217 may have disenrolled from college, dropping out of school for a variety of reasons unrelated to vaccines, such as taking time out from school to work or to attend a different college.
Demeritt said students who wish to get their shots and return to campus can still do so.
“If a student will work with us to come into compliance and can successfully complete a semester, we will absolutely support them with that,” Demeritt said.
Of the exemptions granted, 692 were for religious reasons, 505 are remote-only students and 57 were given medical exemptions. Those who receive exemptions must submit to weekly testing if they are on campus.
“People are getting vaccinated and it’s awesome,” Demeritt said. “We’re safer because of it.”
On Friday, the University of Maine System reported 37 active cases of COVID-19 among more than 30,000 students, faculty and staff, including five new cases.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Local & State
Vaccine mandates create conflict with defiant workers
-
Nation & World
Ahead of Jan. 6, Willard hotel in downtown D.C. was a Trump team ‘command center’ for effort to deny Biden the presidency
-
Nation & World
Harrison Ford reunited with lost credit card in Sicily
-
Local & State
Vermont marker recognizes early African American poet
-
Local & State
UMaine System’s vaccine mandate has 99.2 percent compliance
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.