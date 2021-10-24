Portland police have spent much of Sunday afternoon dealing with an incident at an apartment building at 62 State St.

Department spokesman David Singer did not have any details immediately, but a large police presence could be seen in the area, and parts of State Street were closed to traffic.

Some officers could be seen with long guns drawn and pointed at the building. A crisis negotiation team had arrived as well. At one point an officer could be seen walking toward the building with a shield.

Portland police shared on social media shortly before 1 p.m. that the “situation is contained,” but officers were still on scene as of 3 p.m.

This story will be updated.

 

