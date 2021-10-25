I’m writing this letter in support of Roberto Rodriguez to be our next at-large city councilor.

As a Black man, working in and outside of systems, I trust Roberto; as a Muslim, I respect Roberto; as an immigrant, I understand Roberto; as a person that’s been previously incarcerated and affected by the legal system at a young age, I hold solidarity with Roberto; as a youth who grew up in Portland Public Schools, I trust the work that he’s done on the school board; as an activist, I acknowledge the way he directs his work to be as effective as possible; as a person of color, I believe Roberto can relate to and understand the effects that we are dealing with to the best of his ability; As a respected citizen, I feel Roberto knows when it is time to step back and understand where he is wrong, apologize, and do better.

He is the leader that we should all be looking up to. With that, I unquestionably give him my endorsement.

Abdul Ali

Portland

