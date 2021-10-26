Brandon Mazer would serve Portland well as an at-large city councilor. His motivations are genuine in keeping Portland a vibrant, diverse and sustainable community. He understands the City Council has to ensure limited resources are deployed to gain maximum effect to our community – not used to settle scores or gain headlines.

As Planning Board chair, Brandon knows the challenges facing Portland as it grows and evolves. He has demonstrated the ability to actively listen and consider the concerns of all Portlanders, and strives to reach consensus whenever possible. He has the courage to make decisions on contentious issues respectfully and openly without disparaging those who may not agree with the outcome. In the current political environment, Brandon’s approach is a breath of fresh air.

Ultimately, Brandon possesses the highest character and integrity. I proudly call Brandon a friend, and the people of Portland would be fortunate to call him city councilor.

Paul Brunetti

Portland

