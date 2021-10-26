Portland is fortunate in having two good candidates running for City Council in District 1.
A crucial difference is the governmental experience Anna Trevorrow has in the education of our children, our city’s most precious asset.
Ms. Trevorrow has served on the Portland school board as member and chair and is chair of its Finance Committee. Having served also as co-chair of the successful school superintendent search committee, she is better prepared to participate in the search of our new city manager and lead in council deliberations on school matters.
She has a keen knowledge of school issues and deep understanding of how policies can perpetuate the dynamics of privilege and disadvantage our children encounter at the schoolhouse door and how more, or different, resources may be needed to provide equal opportunities for our students’ successful outcomes.
Give our students a “booster shot.” Elect Anna Trevorrow to the City Council.
R. John Wuesthoff
Portland
