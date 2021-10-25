Skaters showcasing championship qualifier programs

The North Atlantic Figure Skating Club announced that athletes from Portland and Scarborough will compete at the 2022 U.S. Championship Series qualifying competition in Norwood, Massachusetts.

But first, Mae Carroll, Maiya Marquis and Benjamin Schmidt will exhibit their competitive programs Nov. 1 at the Family Ice Arena in Falmouth. Carroll, 16, of Portland, recently passed her Senior Free Skate test in the U.S. Figure Skating test structure, earning her the honor of being a double gold medalist. Marquis, age 14, of Scarborough, is a junior coach with the NAFSC Learn to Skate USA program and is a first-year member of the Southern Maine Regional High School figure skating team. Schmidt, age 10, of Scarborough, will making his qualifying competition debut in Norwood at the Juvenile Boys level. He recently competed at the 2021 Boston Open, where he placed second with a season-high score.

The 2022 U.S. Figure Skating Championship Series is a series of eight qualifying competitions held throughout the country to replace the traditional U.S. Qualifying Season competitions due to the ongoing impact of COVID-19.

North Atlantic Figure Skating Club is a full member club of U.S. Figure Skating.

Falmouth student DAR Good Citizen

Emily Charest, a senior at Falmouth High School, has been selected as the Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizen for the 2021-22 school year.

Selected by the staff and faculty, Charest and her family, including her parents Mark and Meredith Charest, will be invited to attend a chapter brunch and is eligible to enter the DAR Good Citizens scholarship contest. The winning entry of the local contest will then advance through state and national levels.

The program is sponsored by the Elizabeth Wadsworth Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, and encourages and rewards the qualities of good citizenship, including dependability, service, leadership and patriotism.

