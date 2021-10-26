PORTLAND

Four-week course tackles antisemitism

This fall, Rabbi Levi Wilansky, of Chabad of Maine in Portland, will offer a new four-session course from the Rohr Jewish Learning Institute (JLI), titled “Outsmarting Antisemitism.”

The four-week course begins Monday, Nov. 1 at 7 p.m. on Zoom, and will be offered in person starting at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 2. This JLI program is designed to appeal to people at all levels of knowledge, including those without any prior experience or background in Jewish learning. All JLI courses are open to the public, and attendees need not be affiliated with a particular synagogue, temple, or other house of worship.

Interested students may email Rabbi Levi at [email protected] or visit myJLI.com for registration and for other course-related information. Courses are presented in Portland in conjunction with Chabad of Maine.

Tickets on sale for “Thanks4Giving” event

A limited amount of tickets are on sale through Monday for the “Thanks4Giving” Festival of Trees and Silent Auction, to be held Nov. 6 at St. Pius X Church, at 492 Ocean Ave.

The trees will be on display from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. that day. During the free preview hours, individuals can take a stroll through the trees and purchase raffle tickets for the beautifully decorated and themed trees of various sizes. Each ticket is $1.

Then, from 7 to 9 p.m. Nov. 6, there will be a silent auction and reception held in the church hall, where the raffle tickets will be drawn. Participants need not be at the silent auction/reception to win a tree raffle. Admission to the evening gathering, that will include live music, hors d’oeuvres, and wine, is $15 per person.

To purchase tickets to the auction/reception in advance, go to ourladyofhopeportland.weshareonline.org and pay online; drop a check in the church basket at an Our Lady of Hope Parish Mass; mail a check to the parish at 673 Stevens Ave., Portland, ME 04103-2640, or call Paul LeBlond at 253-9856 or Candi Ingalls at 776-8827.

Attendance will be limited to 250 people. There will be no admittance at the door without prior reservation. All proceeds from the event will benefit Our Lady of Hope Parish.

For more details, call 797-7026.

SOUTH BERWICK

Learn about the history of Maine railroads

The Old Berwick Historical Society will present an online lecture at 7:30 p.m. Thursday detailing Maine’s rich heritage as one of the first states to build railroads and trolleys in the United States, at one point having more than 90 communities with trolleys.

Historian Bill Kennyrom will head the talk, sharing about everything from an international electric trolley to the attempted World War I dynamiting of a railroad bridge between the United States and Canada.

Participants can register for the online lecture through the Old Berwick Historical Society’s website at oldberwick.org. Admission is free to members, with a $5 suggested donation for non-members.

For more information, call 384-0000.

WELLS

Library offering Halloween activities

Wells Public Library will host the following programs this week, at 1434 Post Road, unless otherwise noted:

• YA Book Club, for grades 5-1, will meet at 2 p.m. Tuesday to discuss “Harry Potter and The Prisoner of Azkaban” by J.K. Rowling. Reserve a copy by calling the library or using the online catalog. No registration necessary. Email Meghan at [email protected] for a Zoom link if you are unable to attend in person.

• A Teen Halloween Party will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, featuring the screening of a Halloween movie on the library’s projection screen, snacks and a spooky craft.

• A Children’s Halloween Party will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday. Kids and their families are invited to dress up in costume, participate in a spooky scavenger hunt, play ghoulish games, make creepy crafts, and do the monster boogie.

• Mother Goose Storytime will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday. Children ages 12 to 24 months and their caregivers are invited to engage in lap activities, rhymes, songs, and fingerplays.

• For adults, guest speakers Ehris Urban and Velya Jancz-Urban will return to the library to present that talk “If the Broom Fits: History of Witchcraft,” at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

All programs are free. For more details, contact Stefanie Claydon at [email protected] or call the library at 646-8181.

ROCKLAND

Museum renews virtual speaker series

The Sail, Power, and Steam Museum will host the virtual chat “Captains’ Quarters: Stories of the Schooners Shenandoah and Alabama,” the first in its 2021/22 winter speaker series, “Captains’ Quarters,” at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday via Zoom.

Join Captains Jim Sharp, Ian Ridgeway and Casey Blum as they share about the history, photos, and stories of these two maritime vessels.

To register, go to the museum’s website at sailpowersteammuseum.org on the “Music and Calendar” tab.

Church host Trunks for Treats event

Aldersgate United Methodist Church will host its annual Trunks for Treats event from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sunday at 15 Wesley Lane, Route 17, across from Lake Chickawaukie.

Children in grades 6 and below are invited to come in costume (adults, too). This year, all activities will be outside with COVID-19 protocols strictly observed. This is a free event.

SCARBOROUGH

Kiwanis feature nonprofit founder for lunch series

The Scarborough Kiwanis Club welcomes Amy Turgeon-Sevigny as the speaker for its next lunch meeting, from noon to 1 p.m. Friday at Cowbell Grille, 185 U.S. Route One.

Turgeon-Sevigny is one of the founders of The Sisters Wish, that exists to provide wishes to improve the quality of life for terminally ill or chronically ill young adults, ages 18-30. The meet is always free and open to the public.

For more details, contact the club at [email protected]

ORONO

UMaine Extension to offer wildlife habitat webinar

The University of Maine Cooperative Extension 4-H will offer an online information session on the Maine 4-H chapter of the Wildlife Habitat Education Program (WHEP) from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

WHEP, a national program with wildlife and fisheries habitat management education programs for youth ages 8–19, is available in Maine, with training and support from UMaine Extension 4-H staff. The WHEP 4-H clubs are led by Extension 4-H volunteers who work with youth to learn and practice their skills. Youth may also participate in the annual state competition. Volunteers do not need to be content experts; training and hands-on practice will be provided

The session is free; registration is required on the program webpage.

For more details or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Erin McDonald at 581-8163 or contact [email protected] More information about Maine 4-H can be found on the Extension 4-H website at extension.umaine.edu/umaine-extension-4h/.

