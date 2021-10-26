MID COAST HOSPITAL

Elle Karina Brewer-Ross, born Oct. 13 to Peyton Abbott Brewer Ross and Rachel Marie Sloat of Bath. Grandparents are Ralph Stephen Brewer and Irene “Renie” Lowell, Blaine Cram of Wales, and Richard Roy and Maxine Mullen-Roy of Boothbay.

Abraham Alan Orc, Oct. 14 to Leyna Faye Valek and Christopher Edwin Orc of Topsham. Grandparents are Catherine Valek of San Tan Valley, Ariz., Richard Valek of Topsham, Ronald Orc of Foley, Alaska, and Nancy Litchfield of Pownal.

Jovan Gerald Stojanovic, born Oct.15 to Sash and Gabrielle Stojanovic of Lisbon Falls. Grandparents are Gerald and Barbara Keene of Bar Harbor and Nenad and Gospa Stojanovic of Serbia.

Emma Rose Johns, born Oct. 15 to Dillon Andrew Johns and Hanna Grace Enoch of Sabattus. Grandparents are Jenn Enoch of Sabattus, Jeb Enoch of Brunswick, Herbert Watson of Clinton, and Wanda and Andy Johns of Woolwich. Great-grandparents are Linda Enoch of Farmington and June and Dwight Watson and Joan and Gerald Jordan, all of Woolwich.

Carter “CJ” James Mercer, born Oct. 17 to Emily Grace Larrabee and Nicholas Kendall Mercer of Nobleboro.

Moxie Anne Mixon, born Oct. 19 to Courtney Elizabeth Mixon (Guth) and Christopher Lee Mixon, II, of Phippsburg. Grandparents are Elizabeth Earl and Thomas Guth of West Bath, Chris Mixon of Phippsburg, and Rachel Dickson of Iuka, Miss. Great-grandparents are Cathy and Gary Bilodeau of Durham.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: