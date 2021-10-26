PORTLAND – Evelyn Dorothy Moran, 94, of Portland and former longtime resident of Kennebunk, passed way at her residence Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021 with her family at her side following a period of failing health.

Evelyn was born July 18, 2021 in Lewiston, the daughter of Elton Kilbaw and Minnie Lahja Huotari Greer, and is a graduate of Portland High School.

Soon after graduating, she moved to New York city, where she began work as a ticketing agent with the airlines. Wishing to be closer to home, the day she was to be transferred to Portland, her flight was delayed, and in that delay, she met the love of her life, George Moran, an employee of the FAA. Together they made their home in Kennebunk with Evelyn becoming a stay-at-home mom to make her home a welcoming place for her growing family.

Once George retired, Evelyn went to work at the former Country Farm Furniture in Kennebunk, a job she dearly loved.

She loved to play bridge and enjoyed making friends and playing bridge at the Center in Lower Village.

Evelyn was predeceased by her husband George Moran and siblings Donald Alfreda Greer, and Nancy Shaw.

Survivors include her sons, David Moran and his wife Lauri-Ann of Portland, and Brian Moran and his wife JoAnna of Kennebunk; two brothers Alfred Greer of Gray and Edward Greer and his wife Nancy of Portland, two sisters Eleanor Murray of Brunswick and Sonja Inman of Biddeford; grandchildren Ashlyn and Collin Moran of Kennebunk and Christopher Gaudet and Melissa Jalbert; and two great-grandchildren, Jaxson and Rowby Jalbert.

Friends are invited to visit with the family 5:00 to 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 28,2021 at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St. Kennebunk, with a funeral service at the chapel 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29,2021. Burial will follow in Hope Cemetery, Kennebunk.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Evelyn’s Book of Memories Page at http://www.bibberfuneral.com

Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, Kennebunk, ME 04043.

Guest Book