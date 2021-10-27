FREEPORT – Dorothy “Dottie” June Mansfield Stoddard Cooper, 80, of Freeport, passed away on Oct. 24, 2021 after a long battle with dementia. She was born on Sept. 3, 1941 to Gardiner and Mary Jane (Richard) Mansfield in Yarmouth and went on to graduate from North Yarmouth Academy in 1959. Dottie spent most of her life in Yarmouth and raised her three children there.

She was an active life member of the AMVETS Ladies Auxiliary at the Robert W Boyd AMVETS Post 2 in Yarmouth. Dottie held all offices at the local and state level. At the National level she held many offices and participated on numerous committees as well. In 1987 she was elected as their National President during which time she traveled to 48 states, as well as the Far East and Europe.

After retiring, Dottie enjoyed traveling, playing golf and spending time with her friends, family, and soulmate Coop.

Dottie is survived by her adoring husband Richard (Coop); sisters, Barbara Reny and Donna Curtis; her children, Donna Watson and husband Jamie, Lisa Stoddard, and Matthew Stoddard Sr.; her grandchildren Joseph Grant and his wife Jenna, Chelsey Watson, Cameron Ketchen and his wife Ashley, Khristopher Barry and Matthew Stoddard Jr.; three great-granddaughters, Bailey, Ashlynn and Charlotte; and many nieces and nephews.

Dottie was predeceased by her parents, and sisters Patricia and Frances.

Dottie’s wit and sheer determination to get things done will be missed by many.

A celebration of life will be held at the AMVETS Post 2 hall in Yarmouth at 1 p.m. on Saturday Oct. 30. A private graveside service will be held at a later date.

The family would like to thank the folks at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House for their outstanding, compassionate, and loving care of Dottie in her final days.

Arrangements are in the care of Funeral Alternatives, 46 Bath Rd, Brunswick, ME. Condolences may be shared at funeralalternatives.net

In lieu of flowers,

donations can be made in her name to:

Gosnell Memorial

Hospice House

11 Hunnewell Rd.

Scarborough, ME 04074

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous