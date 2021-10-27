Freeport Folly

Open for business

Found Trading Co., a consignment shop founded by Meaghan Willimann, is now open at its new location at 431 U.S. Route 1 in Yarmouth. The shop specializes in high-end athleisure and comfort wear.

Merger

First Financial Mortgage and Approved Home Mortgage are now Portland-based Integrity Mortgage, LLC, with services in Maine, New Hampshire and Florida. Longtime local owners John Jordan and Phil Laughlin were among the original partners that created First Financial Mortgage in 1996. In 2014, First Financial Mortgage acquired The Mortgage Office in Yarmouth.

Honored

Portland-based law firm Curtis Thaxter congratulated colleague Jack Erler on the establishment of the Jack Erler Award, which Maine Summer Camps recently created to be given for outstanding contributions to organized youth camping.

Erler’s commitment to Maine youth camping has extended throughout his 50-year career as an attorney, collaborator and advocate. The award was established to highlight and permanently reflect Maine Summer Camps’ heartfelt respect, admiration and appreciation for his talent, humility, service and invaluable contributions to Maine’s youth camping industry during his career.

Dr. Grace Valenzuela, executive director for communications and community partnerships for the Portland Public Schools, has been selected by the Holocaust and Human Rights Center of Maine as the recipient of the 2021 Gerda Haas Award for Excellence in Human Rights Education and Leadership. Valenzuela received the award at HHRC’s virtual annual meeting Oct. 21. The meeting this year honored the memory of HHRC founding visionary Gerda Haas, who died this summer.

Giving back

A special collection held at Catholic churches in Maine from Sept. 18-19 raised over $78,000 to provide assistance after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit Haiti in mid-August.

In the weeks that followed, Maine Catholics gave to immediate aid programs through Catholic Relief Services and the Pontifical Mission Societies. The special collection served a different purpose. Hundreds of Catholic churches and buildings, including the country’s Catholic cathedral, were damaged.

“All proceeds from the collection are being turned over to the president of the Haitian Bishops’ Conference, Cardinal Chibly Langlois, for use by the church in rebuilding churches, schools, convents and rectories,” said Bishop Robert Deeley.

The Maine Masonic Charitable Foundation is collaborating with Special Olympics Maine and made a commitment to provide up to $65,000 in direct or matching funds to make sure the Maine delegation has everything needed to compete at the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games in Orlando. The Special Olympics Maine Delegation is comprised of 38 athletes, plus coaches and partners from communities all across Maine.

Hires, promotions, appointments

Emily Lane was added to the team at Maine Center for Entrepreneurs as its new seafood and aquaculture specialist for the food accelerator programs. Lane, who will support MCE clients within the industry, has over 30 years experience in all aspects of the Maine seafood industry, including aquaculture.

Verrill is pleased to welcome trademark attorney Rebecca Lessard to the firm’s Intellectual Property & Technology Group in its Portland office.

Maine Medical Partners announces the following new hires: Dylan Atchley, MD, internal medicine in Scarborough; Jaidip Chakravartti, MD, MaineHealth Cardiology in Scarborough; Kunal Tandon, MD, MaineHealth Cardiology in Scarborough; Alice-Lee Vestner, MD, FAPA, geriatric psychiatry; Nellie Wood, MD, internal medicine practicing as a hospitalist at Maine Medical Center and Stephens Memorial Hospital.

