Gorham and Scarborough will hold a special election to fill the House District 27 seat left vacant by Rep. Kyle Bailey, D-Gorham, who recently resigned.

Bailey relinquished the seat representing parts of both towns for a career opportunity, he said.

With its Oct. 15 announcement of Bailey’s resignation, the Maine Democratic Party named former state Sen. Jim Boyle. D-Gorham, as its candidate to complete the year left in Bailey’s term.

The Gorham Republican Town Committee is ready to plan a caucus to select its candidate, according to Chairperson Jim Means. The committee has a “strong” potential candidate, Means said Tuesday, but he declined to name the candidate until next week.

Annalee Rosenblatt, chairperson of the Scarborough Republican Town Committee, said Tuesday she hadn’t yet received any official notice of Bailey’s resignation or the need for a special election. No potential candidates have come forward, she said, probably because they don’t know about it, either.

The Scarborough Town Council will ask the governor to authorize a special election, according to Town Clerk Tody Justice, and the governor will set the date. Scarborough’s request will cover the election in Gorham as well, according to Gorham Town Council Chairperson Lee Pratt.

Gorham Town Clerk Laurie Nordfors said she anticipates the date likely will be in January.

The successful candidate will serve the remainder of Bailey’s two-year term.

Boyle, who served in the Maine Senate from 2012 to 2014, was upset in his 2014 reelection bid by Republican Amy Volk of Scarborough.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to serve the people of Gorham and Scarborough once again. Serving in the state Senate was an honor, and I would be humbled to be nominated to run to serve our communities again,” Boyle said in a press release.

A year ago, Bailey defeated Republican Roger Densmore of Gorham 3,734 to 2,642 to win the House District 27 seat.

