Gorham National Guardsman commended

Capt. Christopher Lloyd of Gorham received special recognition following his service as commander of Headquarters Company of the 133rd Engineer Battalion in the Maine National Guard.

“The 133rd Engineer Battalion recognizes Capt. Christopher Lloyd’s superior leadership and he was awarded an Army Commendation Medal,” Lt. Col. Shanon Cotta, battalion commander of the 133rd, said in a press release. “As the company commander, he cared deeply for Maine soldiers and their families.”

Lloyd was succeeded in a recent change of command ceremony by Capt. Simon Hanson of Bar Harbor.

Lloyd, a native of Boston, Massachusetts, enlisted in 2006 into the 136th Engineer Company before receiving his commission in 2012 from the University of Maine ROTC Program. He has served in multiple platoon leadership roles in the 133rd, with exercise rotations to both the Joint Readiness Training Center and the National Training Center. Prior assignments also included executive officer of the 136th Engineer Company and a battle captain in the 133rd’s operations section.

Lloyd and his wife, Stephanie, have two sons, Isaiah and Joshua.

Scam alert

Gorham Police Department reported on Oct. 20 that a scam is circulating.

“The scam consists of a person calling individuals claiming to be a member of the Police Department,” an online post warned. “They then will go on to say either that there’s a warrant for their arrest or there is some sort of non-payment, and in order not to be arrested they will have to pay the caller.”

Police said scammers asked for prepaid cards during an Oct. 19 incident.

“If you or anyone you know receives a call like this, it is a scam; just remember no police department will ask for payment over the phone and, if there is a warrant for your arrest, we would not call you to tell you about it, we would see you in person.”

Don’t give the scammers money and also don’t give out personal information, police said.

Free Thanksgiving meal

Volunteers are again this year teaming up to provide free Thanksgiving meals to go on Nov. 25.

Organizer Roxanne Moody said reservations are coming in for the turkey dinner with all the fixings. Deliveries can be arranged for those who cannot pick up meals.

Thad Moody, one of 45 volunteers, will roast 150 pounds of turkey that morning. Meservy Farm in Buxton will donate 50 pounds of potatoes, carrots and squash. Fire department volunteers under direction of Matt Hoyt will peel and prep the potatoes.

The meals will be prepared at Mister Bagel in Gorham, but there will not be indoor dining for the Thanksgiving meal this year.

To order a meal, call Roxanne Moody at 839-4516 or email [email protected]

60 years ago

The Westbrook American reported Oct. 25 , 1961, that the Friendship Circle of First Parish Congregational Church was to meet at the home of hostess Mrs. Joseph Key on South Street.

U.S. taxpayer debt

The Bureau of the Fiscal Service reported Oct. 21 that the U.S. public debt was $28,881,233,681,285.16.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: