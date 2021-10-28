GREENFIELD CENTER, N.Y. – David Goodrich, 80, passed away at home on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. Born Sept. 27, 1941 in Boothbay Harbor, Maine, he was the son of the late Ralph and Ruth Goodrich.

David worked as a welder for the Local 197 in Saratoga Springs, N.Y. until retirement, after which he loved to travel. He and his wife, Gloria Cote Goodrich traveled throughout the United States, Canadian Provinces, and Nova Scotia. They would have celebrated their 57th wedding anniversary on Nov. 26.

Known as “Disco Dave” to some, he loved to dance. A bit of a card shark, David loved to gamble and play cards and was very competitive, never admitted to losing… he only “let others win.”

Along with his parents, David was predeceased by his brother Bruce Goodrich.

A great man, who would help anybody, will be greatly missed by his wife Gloria; children David Goodrich, Margie Esopi, Robert Goodrich, and Lisa Goodrich; sister Judy Betrand (David); as well as many grandchildren and great- grandchildren who loved their grandpa and Papa.

Relatives and friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m., Friday Oct. 29 at the William J. Burke & Sons/Bussing & Cunniff Funeral Homes, 628 N. Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY (518-584-5373) followed by a 7pm funeral home service.

Online remembrances may be made at http://www.burkefuneralhome.com

