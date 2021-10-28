Seeing that this is indeed Rocktober, let’s close out the month with a bang, courtesy of Lee Harrington and Lynda Mandolyn. “Sweet Child” was released on Red on Red Records last week.
Mandolyn is a Portland-based singer and guitarist, and a member of bands Tiger Bomb and Crystal Canyon. Harrington, out of Boston, is in The Neighborhoods. The pair first collaborated last summer with the track “Real Love.”
Along with Mandolyn and Harrington, you’ll also hear drummer Chuck Ferreira. The musicians worked from multiple locations in Maine and Massachusetts to record the song and then enlisted the help of Daniel Ouellette to create this sensational black-and-white video.
Here’s “Sweet Child:”
