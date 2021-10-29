As part of an ongoing effort to improve accessibility for all, Maine Maritime Museum will offer free admission for all visitors under 18.

The museum has also partnered with Museums for All, a program of the Institute of Museum and Library Services, to provide free admission to anyone with an EBT (electronic benefit transfer) card. The new admission structure will take effect Dec. 1. Additionally, the museum will be free for everyone during the month of November thanks to a grant from the Margaret E. Burnham Charitable Trust.

“The museum is committed to identifying and breaking down barriers to access,” said Katie Spiridakis, the museum’s marketing and communications manager. “We recognize that admission fees are a barrier to many, and we hope that welcoming children to visit the museum free of charge will provide more families with the opportunity to explore this incredible place.”

As a Museums For All participating institution, visitors can simply present their EBT card at the front desk to receive free admission for up to four people any time the museum is open. Children ages 17 and under will also be able to visit for free during all open museum hours.

Throughout November, admission will be free for everyone thanks to the support of the Margaret E. Burnham Charitable Trust. More than 6,000 people visited the museum during two free admission months in 2020 (January and February).

“We are thrilled to open the museum to the public at no charge for the month of November thanks to the Margaret E. Burnham Charitable Trust. We hope that locals, especially, will use this opportunity to visit the museum and connect with their cultural heritage,” said Rebecca Roche, director of development.

