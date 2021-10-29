SOUTH PORTLAND – Beloved Father and Surfing Legend of Higgins Beach Passes. Iver R. Carlsen of Higgins Beach Maine passed away on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. He is survived by his two sisters Karen and Christina, his three children Olaf, Autumn, and Sebastian, their mother Deborah, their three grandchildren Henry, Alice, and Abi, along with many extended family members and numerous friends. His life’s journey began Sept. 1952 in Haverhill, Mass., born to Margorie and Roger Carlsen. He lived life to its fullest, traveling and working around the country, living and logging in the deep Maine woods, spending time in special places with his loved ones, sailing, skiing, hiking, and surfing, and finally settling into retirement from school administration in the Higgins Beach community with his late wife Carolyn (Cal to those who knew her). After his second wife’s passing, surfing took on a more therapeutic role. It brought him peace and tranquility, away from the busy, chaotic world. Whenever he didn’t answer his phone, he was in the waves. He joined the Surfrider Foundation and as a leader of the local chapter he fought passionately for public access to the coastline, surfers’ rights and beach etiquette. He was a minimalist, environmentalist, forever working to create a better world for his children and grandchildren. Toward the end he was most at peace surfing his Ben Gravy at the river mouth or walking the far end of Higgins Beach in the sanctuary of the piping plovers. He surfed his last wave in this world on Sept. 17, two days after his 69th birthday. It was overhead. He rode it all the way to shore with his left hand held high as always and got out. No amount of time with my dad would have ever been enough. He touched everyone who crossed his path in life and in the lineup with his humor, his compassion, with his light hearted spirit. If you want to visit him, go to the ocean, it was and will forever be his lifeblood. Finally, it is with deepest gratitude that our family and friends thank the wonderful staff at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House for their care of Iver during his final days. Visiting Hours celebrating Iver’s life will be held at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland on Saturday, Oct. 30 from 1 – 2 p.m. followed by a Memorial Service at 2 p.m. To view Iver’s memorial page, or share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.comIn lieu of flowers,please donate to:Friends of Rachel Carson National Wildlife Refuge﻿

