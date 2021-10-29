WASHINGTON — Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, a critic of Donald Trump who is one of two Republicans on the panel investigating the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol attack, announced Friday that he will not seek reelection next year.
The military veteran, who won a long-shot suburban congressional district a decade ago, became one of a handful of Republicans who voted to impeach Trump on the charge of inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol. He joins a small but growing list of GOP Trump critics in Congress deciding to bow out.
Kinzinger announced his decision in a video early Friday, saying the “time is now” to move on.
“My disappointment in the leaders that don’t lead is huge,” he said.
He hinted at other political plans, saying: “I cannot focus on both a reelection to Congress and a broader fight nationwide. I want to make it clear — this isn’t the end of my political future, but the beginning.”
Republicans are well-positioned to pick up the House majority in next year’s midterm elections, but the departure of Kinzinger and other more traditional conservatives casts a shadow over the party now led by Trump.
The former president’s influence remains strong on GOP voters and Kinzinger’s criticisms of Trump would have become difficult to overcome as his district was being redistricted to lean more Republican.
The Illinois Republican became increasingly critical of his own party since the Jan. 6 insurrection on the U.S. Capitol. At the invitation of Democrats, he defied his leadership to join Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming as a member of the House committee investigating the attack.
He said the country is “poisoned” and “we must unplug from the mistruths we’ve been fed.”
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Politics
Republican Trump critic Rep. Adam Kinzinger won’t seek reelection
-
Local & State
Maine reports 630 new cases of COVID-19, 3 deaths Friday
-
Business
Wages jump by the most on records dating back 20 years
-
Nation & World
Air Force is first to face troops’ rejection of vaccine mandate as thousands avoid shots
-
Nation & World
Biden: Pope told him he should ‘keep receiving communion’
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.