On Election Day, Maine voters will have the opportunity to participate in a sea change in the history of Maine healthcare legislation.

Maine Healthcare Action (mainehealthcareaction.org) will have volunteers, statewide, collecting signatures to place our resolve on the November 2022 ballot. The resolve would require the Maine Legislature to draft publicly-funded, comprehensive healthcare legislation that covers all Maine residents. And, if Maine Healthcare action is successful at the ballot box, the Legislature would be required to implement that legislation by 2024.

Please look for our volunteers at your polling place and participate in a history-making citizens’ initiative.

Larry Kaplan, MD, MPA

Cape Elizabeth

