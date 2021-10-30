On Election Day, Maine voters will have the opportunity to participate in a sea change in the history of Maine healthcare legislation.
Maine Healthcare Action (mainehealthcareaction.org) will have volunteers, statewide, collecting signatures to place our resolve on the November 2022 ballot. The resolve would require the Maine Legislature to draft publicly-funded, comprehensive healthcare legislation that covers all Maine residents. And, if Maine Healthcare action is successful at the ballot box, the Legislature would be required to implement that legislation by 2024.
Please look for our volunteers at your polling place and participate in a history-making citizens’ initiative.
Larry Kaplan, MD, MPA
Cape Elizabeth
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Columns
Commentary: We need more LGBTQ judges on the federal bench
-
Opinion
Commentary: The ‘Big Quit’ reveals the flaws in our relationship to work
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Elect Victoria Foley for Biddeford mayor
-
Business
Bypassing the ‘headache of downtown,’ food businesses gravitate toward Forest Avenue
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Citizens initiative seeks health care for all
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.