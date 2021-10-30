All the talk about the so-called clean, and what some call green, corridor that we will vote on in November really began in 1984.
Then, the damming of the George River began the destruction of the Eastern caribou herd as they drowned by the thousands when their traditional migration route was flooded for construction of the James Bay hydro project. Now, they want us Mainers to reward the Canadian government and its foreign supporters by allowing them to destroy the western Maine forest.
People seem to be think that Canada is an environmentally conscious country. Canadians have, over the last 30 years or so, allowed the destruction of vast areas of wilderness that have brought other herds of caribou to what the Canadian government considers an acceptable extinction.
Another example of the Canadian government’s callous disregard for the environment is the number of right whales killed in Canadian waters while our lobstermen are shut out of fishing grounds where they have done little or no damage to this rare species. Please do not reward CMP, Canada and it’s foreign partners! In November, vote “Yes” to stop – once and for all – the destruction of our beautiful state.
Leo Mazerall
Stockton Springs
