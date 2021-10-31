FICTION

Hardcover

1. “Cloud Cuckoo Land,” by Anthony Doerr (Scribner)

2. “State of Terror,” by Louise Penny & Hillary Rodham Clinton (Simon)

3. “Beautiful World, Where Are You,” by Sally Rooney (Farrar, Straus & Giroux)

4. “The Lincoln Highway,” by Amor Towles (Viking)

5. “Oh William!,” by Elizabeth Strout (Random House)

6. “Bewilderment,” by Richard Powers (W. W. Norton)

7. “An Elderly Lady Must Not be Crossed,” by Helene Tursten (Soho)

8. “Harlem Shuffle,” by Colson Whitehead (Doubleday)

9. “Crossroads,” by Jonathan Franzen (Farrar, Straus & Giroux)

10. “An Elderly Lady is Up to No Good,” by Helene Turston (Soho)

Paperback

1. “The Night Ocean,” by Paul La Farge (Penguin)

2. “Rules for Visiting,” by Jessica Francis Kane (Penguin)

3. “Dune,” by Frank Herbert (Ace)

4. “Hamnet,” by Maggie O’Farrell (Vintage)

5. “The Temple House Vanishing,” by Rachel Donohue (Algonquin)

6. “The River,” by Peter Heller (Vintage)

7. “Madness is Better Than Defeat,” by Ned Beauman (Vintage)

8. “My Year of Rest & Relaxation,” by Ottessa Moshfegh (Penguin)

9. “The Best American Short Stories,” edited by Jesmyn Ward (Mariner)

10. “When We Cease to Understand the World,” by Benjamin Labatut (New York Review)

NONFICTION

Hardcover

1. “Downeast,” by Gigi Georges (Harper)

2. “The Lost Kitchen,” by Erin French (Clarkson Potter)

3. “This Is Your Mind on Plants,” by Michael Pollan (Penguin)

4. “Wintering,” by Katherine May (Riverhead)

5. “Gastro Obscura,” by Cecily Wong & Dylan Thuras (Workman)

6. “Taste,” by Stanley Tucci (Gallery)

7. “Little Local Maine Cookbook,” by Annie B. Copps (Countryman)

8. “Crying in H Mart,” by Michelle Zauner (Knopf)

9. “What It’s Like to Be a Bird,” by David Allen Sibley (Knopf)

10. “Untamed,” by Glennon Doyle (Dial)

Paperback

1. “Braiding Sweetgrass,” by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed)

2. “The Maine Atlas & Gazetteer” (Delorme)

3. “Isaac’s Storm,” by Erik Larson (Vintage)

4. “Mill Town,” by Kerri Arsenault (St. Martin’s)

5. “Having and Being Had,” by Eula Biss (Riverhead)

6. “Walking Through History,” by Paul J. Ledman (Next Steps)

7. “Entangled Life,” by Merlin Sheldrake (Random House)

8. “How Iceland Changed the World,” by Egill Bjarnason (Penguin)

9. “Some Assembly Required,” by Neil Shubin (Vintage)

10. “On Tyranny: Graphic Edition,” by Timothy Snyder & Nora Krug (Ten Speed)

— Longfellow Books, Portland