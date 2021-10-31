Ethel “Petty” St. Onge Michaud, 88, of Saco, passed away early Monday morning on October 11, 2021, at Seal Rock Healthcare in Saco.

She was born in Biddeford on March 15, 1933, a daughter of Raymond and Ella (Washburn) Whitehead. She graduated from Thornton Academy, Class of 1952. Ethel married her first husband Roland St. Onge on March 19, 1952. They were happily married until his passing in 1980. In 1992, she married Louis Michaud. He passed away in 2000.

Ethel was a homemaker who loved taking care of her family. She also worked at various supermarkets throughout the years including Bagleys, Martin Foods, Paul’s Food Center and Hannaford Supermarkets, retiring in 1995. During retirement, she enjoyed interacting with the local and out of state customers at the Nestling Duck in Pine Point. Ethel had many interesting hobbies. She enjoyed playing cards, knitting and ceramics. She was in her element when she was with her family and friends, whether it was being together cooking large meals or just driving around taking rides. We cherished these times together. We feel so blessed to have shared so many memories with her. She will be sadly missed, by her family, friends and dog Chip and cat Nick.

She was preceded in death by: her two husbands, Roland St. Onge and Louis Michaud: by one grandson, Stephen Hubert; and great-grandson, Waylon St. Onge. She was also preceded in death by: five sisters, Pauline Peacock O’Brien, Norma Coleman, Dorothy Guay, Haroldine Trafford and Shirley Noble; and by one, brother David Whitehead.

She is survived by seven children, Robert St. Onge and his wife Judy, Michael St. Onge and his wife Ann, David St. Onge and his wife Edith, Donna Hubert and her husband David, Kenneth St. Onge and his wife Pauline, Pamela Soucy and her husband Andrew and Patricia Shean and her husband Ferran. She is also survived by 15 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, step- children, Debbie Gilmore and her husband Tim, Michael Michaud and Sandy Falton; four step-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.

Visiting Hours were held on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, at Cote Funeral Home Chapel, 87 James St., Saco. A graveside service took place on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Saco.

The family would like to thank the staff at Wardwell Home and Seal Rock Healthcare for all their care and support.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Ethel’s name to the American Cancer Society or the Disabled American Veterans Charity.

