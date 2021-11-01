More than 80 percent of American adults have now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and seven in 10 are fully vaccinated, White House officials said.
White House coronavirus task force chief Dr. Jeff Zients said on Monday that the statistical benchmarks show the U.S. is making significant progress fighting the pandemic, especially as the country awaits final approval of the shots for children aged 5 to 11.
“These are important milestones,” Zients said. “We know vaccines are the very best tool we have to accelerating our path out of the pandemic.”
Zients said the numbers reflect the success of vaccine mandates in pushing Americans to get their lifesaving shots as COVID-19 caseloads, hospitalizations and deaths continue to ebb.
The next major vaccination effort is expected to focus on younger children, who may get the green light for vaccines as soon as Wednesday or Thursday.
The Food & Drug Administration has already approved kid-sized doses of the Pfizer vaccine for children 5 to 11 and the Centers for Disease Control is expected to give final approval this week.
Federal officials have been preparing to ship millions of vaccine doses to a network of 20,000 pediatricians, drug stores and community health centers within hours of getting the go-ahead.
“Bottom line: we’ve been planning and preparing for this moment,” Zients said. “We are ready to execute pending CDC’s decision.”
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Times Record
Phippsburg woman arrested for driving under the influence, child endangerment
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
Nearly 7 inches of rain believed cause of Biddeford RiverWalk damage
-
Kennebunk Post
Obituary – Howard Angione
-
Varsity Maine
Football notebook: Morse, Mt. Ararat prep for regional title games
-
Business
Parents warned to look out for cannabis in Halloween candy
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.