A 20-year-old man arrested in connection with the alleged assault of a flight attendant onboard a cross-country American Airlines flight last week – an incident that sent the crew member to a hospital with broken bones in her face – made his first court appearance Monday.

Brian Hsu of Irvine, California, is charged by a criminal complaint with interference with a flight crew and assault within the special aircraft jurisdiction of the United States, according to the U.S. attorney’s office for Colorado.

Hsu made his first appearance in U.S. District Court for the Central District of California before U.S. Magistrate Judge Autumn D. Spaeth, who ordered him released on $10,000 bond. Spaeth also set a date for Hsu’s next appearance, Nov. 15 in federal court in Denver, where he is being charged.

The incident took place Oct. 27 on a flight from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport to John Wayne Airport in Southern California.

Association of Professional Flight Attendants President Julie Hedrick said the flight attendant apparently bumped Hsu as she moved through the first-class cabin. The flight attendant apologized, but Hsu apparently left his seat, confronted her in the galley area of the aircraft and hit her in the face, Hedrick said. Pilots diverted the flight to Denver, where the flight attendant was taken to the hospital and treated for broken bones in her face.

The incident comes amid increasing reports of assaults of crew members and passengers on commercial aircraft, with the Federal Aviation Administration investigating a record number of cases involving “unruly behavior” on flights.

In a video message posted on Instagram, Doug Parker, American Airlines’ chief executive, called the incident “one of the worst displays of unruly behavior we’ve ever witnessed.”

Parker said Hsu would be banned from future flights on American.

“This type of behavior has to stop,” Parker said, adding that the airline also is working with the FAA, which is authorized to levy fines of up to $50,000 for such incidents.