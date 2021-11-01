Chebeague Island

Visit townofchebeagueisland.org for information on Zoom access.

Thur.  11/4  3:30 p.m.  Community Advisory Response Team

Mon.  11/8  1:50 p.m.  Planning Board

Cumberland

Check cumberlandmaine.com for access to Zoom.

Thur.  11/4  6 p.m.  Recreation Advisory Committee

Mon.  11/8  5:30 p.m.  Ordinance Committee

Mon.  11/8  7 p.m.  Town Council

Tues.  11/9  6:30 p.m.  Town Council/No. Yarmouth Select Board/SAD 51  Town Hall

Wed.  11/10  4 p.m.  Communications Subcommittee

Wed.  11/10  5 p.m.  Cumberland/North Yarmouth Joint Standing Committee  Town Hall

Thur.  11/11  5 p.m.  Lands and Conservation Commission Trail Subcommittee

Durham

Visit durhamme.com for Zoom information. Videos of municipal meetings can be viewed/streamed at townhallstreams.com/towns/durham_me.

Thur.  11/4  6:30 p.m.  Conservation Commission

Tues.  11/9  6:30 p.m.  Select Board

Falmouth

Town Council meetings are on Falmouth Community TV Channel 1301 or the online stream. See falmouthme.org for Zoom information.

Thur.  11/4  5:30 p.m.  Recycling and Energy Advisory Committee

Mon.  11/8  9 a.m.  Town Council Workshop

Mon.  11/8  7 p.m.  Town Council Special Meeting

Freeport

Visit freeportmaine.com for Zoom information.

Mon.  11/8  5 p.m.  Winslow Park Commission

Tues.  11/9  7:30 a.m.  Complete Streets Committee

Tues.  11/9  5:30 p.m.  Conservation Commission

Tues.  11/9  6 p.m.  Freeport Downtown Vision Plan Office Hours  Town Hall

Tues.  11/9  6:30 p.m.  Town Council  Town Hall

Wed.  11/10  5 p.m.  Coastal Waters Commission

Thur.  11/11  6:30 p.m.  Shellfish Conservation Commission

North Yarmouth

Check northyarmouth.org for details about remote access.

Thur.  11/4  6 p.m.  Select Board Executive Session  Town Office

Sun.  11/7  1 p.m.  Senior Housing Forum  Wescustogo

Tues.  11/9  6:30 p.m.  Select Board/Cumberland Town Council/SAD 51  Cumberland TH

Tues.  11/9  7 p.m.  Planning Board Meeting and Public Hearing

Wed.  11/10  5 p.m. Cumberland/North Yarmouth Joint Standing Committee  Cumberland TH

Wed.  11/10  7 p.m.  Senior Housing Forum  Wescustogo

Pownal

Check pownalmaine.org for Zoom information.

Mon.  11/8  6:30 p.m.  Select Board

Yarmouth

See yarmouth.me.us for meeting information; view/stream at ymtv3.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Thur.  11/4  7 p.m.  Town Council Workshop  Log Cabin

Mon.  11/8  8 a.m.  School Finance Committee  Superintendent’s Office

Mon.  11/8  7 p.m.  Bike and Pedestrian Committee

Wed.  11/10  7 p.m.  Committee for Energy Efficiency and Sustainability

Wed.  11/10  7 p.m.  Planning Board  Log Cabin

Fri.  11/12  8 a.m.  Economic Development Advisory Board Wyman Station Work Group

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

