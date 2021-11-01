Chebeague Island
Visit townofchebeagueisland.org for information on Zoom access.
Thur. 11/4 3:30 p.m. Community Advisory Response Team
Mon. 11/8 1:50 p.m. Planning Board
Cumberland
Check cumberlandmaine.com for access to Zoom.
Thur. 11/4 6 p.m. Recreation Advisory Committee
Mon. 11/8 5:30 p.m. Ordinance Committee
Mon. 11/8 7 p.m. Town Council
Tues. 11/9 6:30 p.m. Town Council/No. Yarmouth Select Board/SAD 51 Town Hall
Wed. 11/10 4 p.m. Communications Subcommittee
Wed. 11/10 5 p.m. Cumberland/North Yarmouth Joint Standing Committee Town Hall
Thur. 11/11 5 p.m. Lands and Conservation Commission Trail Subcommittee
Durham
Visit durhamme.com for Zoom information. Videos of municipal meetings can be viewed/streamed at townhallstreams.com/towns/durham_me.
Thur. 11/4 6:30 p.m. Conservation Commission
Tues. 11/9 6:30 p.m. Select Board
Falmouth
Town Council meetings are on Falmouth Community TV Channel 1301 or the online stream. See falmouthme.org for Zoom information.
Thur. 11/4 5:30 p.m. Recycling and Energy Advisory Committee
Mon. 11/8 9 a.m. Town Council Workshop
Mon. 11/8 7 p.m. Town Council Special Meeting
Freeport
Visit freeportmaine.com for Zoom information.
Mon. 11/8 5 p.m. Winslow Park Commission
Tues. 11/9 7:30 a.m. Complete Streets Committee
Tues. 11/9 5:30 p.m. Conservation Commission
Tues. 11/9 6 p.m. Freeport Downtown Vision Plan Office Hours Town Hall
Tues. 11/9 6:30 p.m. Town Council Town Hall
Wed. 11/10 5 p.m. Coastal Waters Commission
Thur. 11/11 6:30 p.m. Shellfish Conservation Commission
North Yarmouth
Check northyarmouth.org for details about remote access.
Thur. 11/4 6 p.m. Select Board Executive Session Town Office
Sun. 11/7 1 p.m. Senior Housing Forum Wescustogo
Tues. 11/9 6:30 p.m. Select Board/Cumberland Town Council/SAD 51 Cumberland TH
Tues. 11/9 7 p.m. Planning Board Meeting and Public Hearing
Wed. 11/10 5 p.m. Cumberland/North Yarmouth Joint Standing Committee Cumberland TH
Wed. 11/10 7 p.m. Senior Housing Forum Wescustogo
Pownal
Check pownalmaine.org for Zoom information.
Mon. 11/8 6:30 p.m. Select Board
Yarmouth
See yarmouth.me.us for meeting information; view/stream at ymtv3.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.
Thur. 11/4 7 p.m. Town Council Workshop Log Cabin
Mon. 11/8 8 a.m. School Finance Committee Superintendent’s Office
Mon. 11/8 7 p.m. Bike and Pedestrian Committee
Wed. 11/10 7 p.m. Committee for Energy Efficiency and Sustainability
Wed. 11/10 7 p.m. Planning Board Log Cabin
Fri. 11/12 8 a.m. Economic Development Advisory Board Wyman Station Work Group
All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.
