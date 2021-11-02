The Retail Association of Maine has named Lisa-Marie’s Made in Maine its 2021 Retailer of the Year.

The award was presented to the owners, Lisa-Marie and Andy Stewart, and the staff of Lisa-Marie’s on Oct. 27 at their flagship location in Bath.

The Retailer of the Year Award has three main criteria: continued growth in employees or sales; commitment of company resources to community projects; and creation of a positive work environment for all employees.

According to a news release, Lisa-Marie’s Made in Maine was chosen for its growth, dedication to the communities they are in, and strong support of their employees.

Lisa-Marie Stewart has been involved in promoting Made in Maine products since 1990. She started

selling her work in Stone Soup Artisans in Brunswick. Lisa-Marie’s Made in Maine opened in Bath in 2003 and opened a Portland location in 2006.

“The Maine Retailer of the Year is not about being the biggest retailer,” Curtis Picard, president and CEO of the Retail Association of Maine, said. “It’s about making a difference in your communities and impacting the lives of your customers and employees. Supporting locally-owned businesses is critical, but in Lisa-Marie’s Made in Maine’s case, supporting them means supporting more than 400 other Maine businesses and craftspeople.”

“It is truly humbling for our company to be named as Retailer of the Year,” said Lisa-Marie Stewart. “My husband, Andy, and I are honored to be this year’s recipient. We must thank the hundreds of Maine makers and small businesses we support, our dedicated employees who support us, and the thousands of customers who allow us to continue promoting the products made in our great state.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: