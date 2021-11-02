The Arts & Cultural Alliance of Freeport has announced the grand opening of Meetinghouse Arts, a newly renovated performance, presentation, and gallery space located within the First Parish Congregational Church at 40 Main St. in Freeport.

To celebrate the completion of this project, the Arts & Cultural Alliance is offering free, public events and activities Nov. 5-7.

Festivities kick off Friday afternoon, Nov. 5, with an interactive workshop by Stages Youth Theater. In the evening, the Music @ Meetinghouse Arts Strings Collaborative will perform.

On Saturday morning, Nov. 6, offerings include a storytime on the theme of “Celebrating Community through Children’s Literature” and tours of the facility. In the afternoon there will be a pastel drawing workshop for all ages; a performance from storyteller Antonio Rocha and a theatrical presentation entitled “Inside Radio: Joe Tanner Revisited.” In the evening, the Alliance hosts The Altar-ed States Coffee House, an open-mike invitation to the community to present music, comedy, poetry, dance, skits or spoken word in a welcoming space.

On Sunday morning Nov. 7, all are welcome to First Parish Church’s worship service and coffee, followed by tours of the facility. The afternoon will feature a performance by the Sanctuary Ringers, a bell choir from New Gloucester Congregational Church.

Throughout the weekend, the Meetinghouse Arts gallery will feature a show entitled “Uniting Our Arts and Cultural Community.”

For more information, visit freeportartsandculture.org.

In a news release, Executive Director Dana Legawiec said she hopes that these activities will “bring folks into Meetinghouse Arts, maybe for the first time, so ACAF can welcome and thank everyone for their support, and imagine together the possibilities for how the arts and culture can build community.”

Future events planned for Meetinghouse Arts include music, art shows, lectures, dance performances, workshops, classes and theatrical productions.

Arts & Cultural Alliance of Freeport is a non-profit organization formed in 2015 by residents of Freeport and representatives of local businesses and organizations. It is dedicated to fostering the Greater Freeport creative community and establishing Greater Freeport as a vibrant center for arts and culture for residents and visitors.