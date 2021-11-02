The Patten Free Library is accepting submissions for its Annual Writing Contest. The contest is open to teens in grades 7 and up in the categories of Short Fiction and Memoir. As of this year, submissions are open to Adults as well. Each category will have first ($100) and second ($50) prizes and winners will be honored at a reception in January.

“We are excited to be able to expand the Annual Writing Contest to include adults this year,” Program and Outreach Manager Hannah Lackoff said. “The teen portion of the writing contest has been so successful for the past seven years that it seemed like a natural progression to open it up to adults.”

“I am a writer myself,” Lackoff said, “and while as a staff member I am not allowed to enter the contest, I am really looking forward to reading the submissions.”

Entries will be judged by a panel of library staff, trustees, local teachers and Teen Library Council members and are due Dec. 3. For contest guidelines and information on how to enter, visit patten.lib.me.us/2021-annual-writing-contest/.

To celebrate all things writing related, and to help jump start ideas, the Patten Free Library is offering two writing workshops. The Telling Room Writing Workshop is an hour of object-inspired writing led by YA authors Kathryn Williams (“The Storyteller”) and Nina Powers (“Boy in Bloom”), and is for teens in grades 7-12 on Thursday, Nov. 4 at 3:30 p.m.

A Short Fiction Workshop for adults, which will be led by local short fiction authors Shannon L. Bowring and Hannah Lackoff, is an hour of generative writing followed by a Q and A and takes place Tuesday, Nov. 9 at 6 p.m.

Both events will be held via Zoom (though The Telling Room Writing Workshop has the option to attend in person) and require pre-registration. Visit www.patten.lib.me.us for more information.

