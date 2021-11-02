ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. – On Oct. 27, 2021, Francis Albert Brzoza, a longtime resident of Ludlow, Vermont, died peacefully at the age of 82 with family at his side at the McClure Miller Respite house in Colchester, Vermont.Francis was born on Sept. 12, 1939, in Ludlow, Vermont to Bruno S. Brzoza and Caroline (Kupiec) Brzoza. He graduated from Black River High School in 1958 and served four years in the U.S. Marine Corps.On Dec. 17, 1966, Francis married Donna Louise Purington of Springfield, Vermont. They raised two sons, John and Joseph.After serving in the military Francis worked at the Ludlow Woolen Mill, Jones and Lamson in Springfield, Vt., and Ludlow Painting for Karl Brandenburg. Francis eventually started his own business, Painting N More, working with his brother Tony (Anthony) and two sons painting houses as well as providing property maintenance and snow plowing services. In 1978, Francis and Donna began studying the Bible with Jehovah’s Witnesses and he was baptized on Oct. 18, 1980. Francis actively shared his beliefs in the Rutland community along with his family.﻿Francis was known as a hard worker, always active and never shying from a difficult task. He built his family log home of 50 years with help from his brother Tony. He enjoyed dancing, gardening, raising chickens, boxer dogs, going to auctions, swimming with his grandchildren, nieces and nephews and spending time with his family and friends. Francis was generous and outgoing, easily engaging in conversation with anyone. ﻿He is survived by Donna, his wife of 55 years, his two sons, John and wife Vicki of Springfield, and Joseph and wife Michelle of Essex Junction; grandchildren, David, Mattea, Genevieve and Evelyn; siblings, Mary and husband Richard Robinson of Rutland, Caroline and husband Maurice Roy of Clarendon, Theresa and husband Douglas Cook of Jonesborough, Tenn., Bruno Brzoza of Plymouth, Ann Brzoza of Rutland, and Tony and wife Terri Brzoza of Ludlow. He is also survived by many beloved nieces and nephews and numerous friends.﻿He was predeceased by his father, Bruno (1970), brother, David (1981), brother, John (1984), and mother, Caroline (1989).A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., on Thursday, Nov. 4, at Pleasant View Cemetery in Ludlow, Vt. A virtual service will be held at 2 p.m., on Saturday, November 6. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Ready Funeral Home South Chapel 261 Shelburne Rd in Burlington. Please visit http://www.readyfuneral.com to place on-line condolences. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory to the McClure Miller Respite House, or your localMeals on Wheels chapter would be welcome.

