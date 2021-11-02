Kevin Henry Plourde LEWISTON – Kevin Henry Plourde, 53, of Lynchburg, Va., passed away on Oct. 27, 2021 in Lewiston, due to complications from COVID-19. Kevin was born in Belfast, Maine, and spent most of his childhood in Waterville and Brunswick. Kevin and his wife, Kimberly Plourde, settled down in Lisbon Falls, where they raised their three daughters and played an active role in the Lisbon Junior Athletic League’s softball program (LJAL). Kevin was a softball coach for over 10 years with LJAL, Maine Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA), and other club teams. Kevin was a former Brunswick Police officer and loved serving his community. He also spent time at the Brunswick Naval Base, Maine Yankee (Wiscasset), and BIW. He loved making new friends, being outdoors, camping, riding motorcycles, playing with his dog, sports of all kinds, but most of all he loved spending time with his family. He is survived by his wife, Kimberly Plourde of Virginia; his three daughters, Taylor, Shelby, and Morgan Plourde; his father, Ralph Plourde; his in-laws, Roberta and Peter Lucas; his sisters, Mary Montgomery and Katrina Plourde of Ohio; Ralph Plourde Jr. and his wife Wende Plourde of North Carolina; as well as several beloved nieces and nephews in Maine and North Carolina. Kevin was predeceased by his mother, Phyllis (Condon) Plourde; his father, Henry Caldwell; his brother, Nazaire Plourde. A funeral service will be held at Berean Baptist Church in Brunswick, on Nov. 2, 2021, at 6 p.m. The service will also be live-streamed on Berean Baptist’s Facebook. To leave a note or share a memory, please visit http://www.brackettfh.com. In lieu of flowers and in honor of Kevin’s legacy of service and coaching, donations can be made to: Maine FCA (fcamaine.org/donate) or the Brunswick Police Department.

