Colin Cheney and Dung Nguyen won the two contested seats of the Regional School Unit 5 Board of Directors, according to results that were released Wednesday afternoon.
The two openings were sought after by four candidates in total. Cheney garnered 1,800 votes, Nguyen received 1,788, Jared Boudreau received 901 and Carie James received 999 votes.
Regional School Unit 5 serves the communities of Freeport, Pownal and Durham. The two vacant seats were held by Jeremy Clough and Lindsey Furtney. Clough served two terms, and Furtney served a partial three-month term, and a full three-year term.
This story will be updated.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Local & State
Tied in an instant runoff, Portland at-large council seat will be decided by drawing lots
-
American Journal
Election Day visitors
-
The Forecaster
Pillsbury wins contested Freeport council seat
-
Local & State
Database: Town-by-town vote counts for the ‘right to food’ amendment
-
Times Record
Pillsbury wins contested Freeport council seat
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.