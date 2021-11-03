A “Vote Here” sign sits outside of Freeport High School on Tuesday, Nov. 2. C. Thacher Carter / The Times Record

Colin Cheney and Dung Nguyen won the two contested seats of the Regional School Unit 5 Board of Directors, according to results that were released Wednesday afternoon.

The two openings were sought after by four candidates in total. Cheney garnered 1,800 votes, Nguyen received 1,788, Jared Boudreau received 901 and Carie James received 999 votes.

Regional School Unit 5 serves the communities of Freeport, Pownal and Durham. The two vacant seats were held by Jeremy Clough and Lindsey Furtney. Clough served two terms, and Furtney served a partial three-month term, and a full three-year term.

 

This story will be updated.

Related Headlines

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
durham maine, freeport maine, pownal maine, Times Record Elections
Related Stories
Latest Articles