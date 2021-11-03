Matthew Pillsbury won the only contested position on the Freeport Town Council this year, a District 3 seat that was sought after by one other candidate.

Results came in around noon on Wednesday afternoon. Pillsbury beat Mitchell Rouda with a final tally of 613 votes to 305 votes.

District 3 encompasses a southern portion of town on the western side of the Harraseeket River.

Pillsbury will be taking the seat of former Councilor Doug Reighley, who resigned and left Freeport in September, citing personal reasons.

Two other candidates were also elected for an at-large seat and District 4 seat on the council. District 4 makes up northwestern portion of Freeport.

Darrell Fournier was elected with 2,696 votes to the at-large position. He will be taking the place of Councilor Tawni Whitney, who did not seek reelection this year after one term.

Councilor Henry “Chip” Lawrence was reelected with 608 votes for the District 4 seat. He was first appointed in 2018.

Sewer District Results

On the Freeport Sewer District Board of Trustees, five candidates were competing for four spots. The candidates included three incumbents, Michael Ashby, Sara Randall and Adam Morse, as well as two newcomers, Jonathan Chapman and G. Corson Ellis.

The three incumbents won the seats. Ashby received 1490 votes, Randall received 1968 votes and Morse received 1233 votes.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: