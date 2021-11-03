Eugene Connolly will join the Casco Select Board after defeating Tuan Nguyen 525-489 in Tuesday’s election.

Connolly, a former member of the Casco Planning Board, will serve on the Select Board until June 2022 to fill the seat vacated by Tom Peaslee, who resigned in July.

Connolly resigned from the Planning Board the day after being elected to the Select Board, according to the Town Clerk’s Office, after serving on it for 2½ years. A 30-year resident of Casco, he was a member of the town’s volunteer fire department from 1988 to 1996.

Connolly said his focus while on the Select Board will be “to grow the town, while also maintaining its quaintness.”

“I’m going to do the best job I can. This is my home,” he said.

Also on Tuesday, Casco voters passed all three state referendum questions. Question 1, a citizen initiative to ban the construction of the Central Maine Power transmission corridor, passed locally 746-397. Question 2, for a $100 million bond to improve the state’s roads and bridges, was approved 764-379, and Question 3, a constitutional amendment to give Mainers the right to grow and consume their own food, passed 723-416.

A total of 1,152 votes were cast, about one-third of registered voters in Casco.

