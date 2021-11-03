Megan Fuller was elected to reclaim a seat on the Regional School Unit 1 board through 125 write-in votes in Tuesday’s election.
Fuller didn’t officially run for the empty school board seat, but 55 voters in Bath, 45 in Woolwich, 14 in Phippsburg and 11 in Arrowsic gave her the position, according to preliminary results from RSU 1 Finance Clerk and Administrative Assistant Annmarie Harkins.
RSU 1 includes Bath, Phippsburg, Arrowsic and Woolwich.
Fuller was first elected to the board in 2014, but lost her seat to Jamie Dorr in November 2020 when she ran for reelection. Dorr won 2,612 votes to claim the three-year term while Fuller earned 1,841.
The school board seat was left open when longtime Bath-area School Board Chair Stephen August decided not to run for reelection. No one stepped up to put their name on the ballot, however, leaving it to be determined by a write-in vote.
