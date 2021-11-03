LEWISTON — Emily Supple scored three goals to lead Cape Elizabeth to a 3-0 win over Yarmouth in the Class B South girls’ soccer championship game Wednesday at Lewiston High.

Cape Elizabeth, the No. 1 seed, is now 16-1 and will play for the state title Saturday against Hermon at Massabesic High School in Waterboro. The Capers won state crowns in 2018 and 2019. No playoffs were held in 2020 because of the pandemic.

No. 2 Yarmouth ends the season at 15-2-1, with both losses coming to Cape Elizabeth.

Supple broke the scoreless tie with 2:17 left in the first half when her shot from 15 yards went to the top right corner, just out of the reach of keeper Regan Sullivan.

Three minutes into the second half, Supple took a pass from Carolyn Gentile and fired a shot into the lower left corner of the net.

With 26:45 left, Supple scored her third goal, pushing in a header off a Penny Haydar pass.

